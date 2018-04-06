MbPT evicted occupants post order from estate officer

There was an ongoing dispute over the lease that had expired of many occupants in 2004. As per the recent order of the Estate officer, Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) was asked to take forceful possession of the premises.

In a note by MbPT, it stated that the estate officer issued further execution order and warrant of possession on March 22, 2018 and directed MBPT to take forcible possession by breaking open the lock with the assistance of law enforcing agency like Police. “Accordingly, on the availability of police force the possession of the premises was taken over on 31.03.2018 by due process of law.”

The said lease expired in 2004 and there was no renewal clause in the lease terms. Instead of surrendering the premises after expiry of the lease, the lessee continued to hold over the premises and committed several breaches of the lease terms and conditions such as unlawful selling of units on ownership basis and unlawful assignment in favour of one Gokulesh Premises. The lessees also defaulted in the payments of rents due and fallen in huge arrears of rents/compensation. Estate officer served notices against all 7 unauthorised respondents including Gokulesh Premises.