Mazgaon Dock to diversify into exports, vessel repairing

Mumbai: State-run warships and submarine builder Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders (MDS) is aiming to diversify into exports and vessel repairing, and also creating a facility at nearby Nhava, a senior official said on Thursday.

The company, which is reportedly aiming to raise up to Rs 850 crore in divestment for the government through an initial public offering (IPO) soon, is completely dependent on the defence ministry for its business at present.

It has an order book of Rs 52,000 crore, including four P-15 bravo destroyers, seven P-17 frigates and five of the remaining Kalvari-class Scorpene submarines.

Its director Capt Rajiv Lath said while the margins for the shipbuilding are capped at 7.5 per cent, the same for repairs and also exports are higher, which makes both the segments endearing from a profitability perspective.

“We are looking for exports of ships, including commercial ships and ship repairs in a big way,” he said. Another company official added that a delegation from Egypt was at the in south Mumbai yesterday to discuss a possible deal and stressed that in the past as well, it has exported ships.