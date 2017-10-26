Markets race to record highs on booster dose

Mumbai : Benchmark Sensex breached the 33,000-mark for the first time while the Nifty too ended at a fresh life high on Wednesday after the government’s Rs 9 lakh crore booster package lit up banking and infra stocks. The 30-share Sensex surged 435.16 points, or 1.33 per cent — its biggest single session gain since May 25 when it had surged 448.39 points — to close at a new peak of 33,042.50. The broader 50-share Nifty finished at its fresh lifetime high of 10,295.35, up by 87.65 points, or 0.86 per cent.

Banking and infra counters led the charge after the government Tuesday announced various measures to spur the economy, including a Rs 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation plan for PSU banks and a massive Rs 6.92 lakh crore road building programme. Banking behemoth SBI zoomed 27.58 per cent to emerge as the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, while private peers ICICI Bank and Axis Bank also soared.