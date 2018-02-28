Markets open on a negative note on Wednesday

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade. The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 34,155.63 points, touched a high of 34,174.37 and low of 34,076.45 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 34,346.39 points. The Sensex is trading at 34,134.05 down by 212.34 points or 0.58 per cent. On the other hand the broader 51-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,488.95 points after closing at 10,554.30 points. The Nifty is trading at 10,481.00 points in the morning.