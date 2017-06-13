Market regulator plans stricter norms for independent directors

New Delhi : Markets watchdog Sebi plans to overhaul the regulatory framework for corporate governance, including appointment and removal of independent directors.

Besides, a high level panel is looking at corporate governance issues such as those pertaining to related party transactions, auditing and effectiveness of board evaluation practices.

Against the backdrop of recent instances of boardroom battles involving large corporates, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is looking to revamp the norms and the matter is expected to be discussed at its board meeting later this month.

Strengthening corporate governance practice is a focus area for the regulator, with Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi, recently, saying “independent directors are not independent”.

Source said the regulator is keen on having stricter norms for independent directors, including with respect to their appointment, removal and larger responsibility as part of a company’s board.

Currently, an independent director can be removed by way of an ordinary resolution — which requires the approval of at least 50 per cent shareholders of a particular company.