Market Now: Equity indices end in green, Sensex closes above 34k-level

Mumbai: Key Indian equity indices on Friday provisionally closed on a higher note with healthy buying in auto, consumer durables and IT stocks.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader Nifty50 rose by 52.80 points or 0.50 per cent to provisionally close (at 3.30 p.m.) at 10,530.70 points. The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) reclaimed the important 34,000-level on a closing basis.

The Sensex closed at 34,056.83 points — up 208.80 points or 0.62 per cent — from its previous session’s close. The BSE market breadth indicated a bullish trend as 1,567 stocks advanced as compared to 1,205 declines.

On Thursday, the benchmark indices — amid volatility — closed on a flat note with marginal losses as caution prevailed on the day of derivatives expiry. The Nifty50 slipped by 12.85 points or 0.12 per cent to close at 10,477.90 points, while the Sensex closed at 33,848.03 points — down 63.78 points or 0.19 per cent.