Mumbai : In a listless trading on Tuesday, the Sensex closed with a marginal loss of over 31 points at 26,595 on the first trading day of 2017 as banking stocks felt the heat due to worries that the lending rate cuts will hit their bottom line. Investors started taking profit that made mood downbeat. The 50-share Nifty edged down by 6.30 points, or 0.08 per cent, to close at 8,179.50. It shuttled between 8,212 and 8,133.80 intra-day. Other prominent names that lost were Infosys, GAIL, Cipla, Wipro, HUL, NTPC and TCS.
Market marks 2017 start with a 31-point loss
EDITOR’S PICK
BCCI top brass sack must not go in vain
The Supreme Court verdict removing Anurag Thakur as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and…
Eschewing religion in polls a worthy step
In a landmark judgement that re-defines the scope of electoral politics in this country, the Supreme Court has ruled that…
Demonetisation: RBI cannot escape its share of the blame
The November 8 decision to withdraw currency notes of Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 has turned into a full-fledged political battle which…
Disabuse Pakistan of grand delusions
This year marks the 70th year of Independence and the Great Divide between India and Pakistan. The 69th year –…
Pact with Singapore will plug tax evasion
It is heartening that India and Singapore have amended a double-tax avoidance agreement that will allow the Indian tax authorities…