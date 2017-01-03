Market marks 2017 start with a 31-point loss

Mumbai : In a listless trading on Tuesday, the Sensex closed with a marginal loss of over 31 points at 26,595 on the first trading day of 2017 as banking stocks felt the heat due to worries that the lending rate cuts will hit their bottom line. Investors started taking profit that made mood downbeat. The 50-share Nifty edged down by 6.30 points, or 0.08 per cent, to close at 8,179.50. It shuttled between 8,212 and 8,133.80 intra-day. Other prominent names that lost were Infosys, GAIL, Cipla, Wipro, HUL, NTPC and TCS.