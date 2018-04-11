Manipal sweetens offer for Fortis

Mumbai : Manipal Health Enterprises on Tuesday raised its offer for Fortis Healthcare by valuing the hospital business higher at Rs 6,061 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The latest move comes amid concerns raised by various FHL shareholders about the valuation of the hospital business. In an unsolicited offer, Manipal Health said it “proposes to offer an upward revision of Rs 1,058 crore to the shareholders of FHL over and above hospital business of FHL’s equity valuation of Rs 5,003 crore”. This would result in an equity value of Rs 6,061 crore being attributed to the hospital business of FHL, which would result in a “more favourable share exchange ratio for shareholders of FHL”, Manipal said.