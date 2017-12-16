MAN announces new initiatives in 2018 for India

Mumbai : MAN Trucks announced new initiatives that it will roll out in 2018. These include introduction of Mobile24 and MAN ProfiDrive and introduction of new digital tools for customer connect.

Joerg Mommertz, CMD, MAN Trucks India, said, “We have always offered solutions that improve customer experience with MAN brand. With Mobile24, customers get the assurance of MAN care at all times. The MAN ProfiDrive programme aims to help drivers deliver better fuel economy with their MAN machines. Awareness about safe driving practices is the other aspect that the ProfiDrive programme will aim to create.”