Mallya faces fresh money laundering charges

New Delhi : In more trouble for liquor baron Vijay Mallya, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to soon file a fresh charge sheet against him and his companies on charges of money laundering and allegedly cheating a consortium of nationalised banks to the tune of Rs 6,027 crore, officials said,

With this charge sheet, official sources said, the central probe agency will immediately seek from a court permission to “confiscate” more than Rs 9,000 crore worth assets of the beleaguered businessman and his firms under the recently promulgated Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance. The ED last year had filed its first charge sheet against Mallya in the about Rs 900-crore IDBI Bank loan fraud case.