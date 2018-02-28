Mahindra moots social entity to bid for Rhythm House

Mumbai : Enthused by Twitterati’s reaction over his proposal to crowd-fund the acquisition and restoration of the Nirav Modi-owned Rhythm House, Mahindra

Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday said a social enterprise would be created to bid for the iconic facility in the city.

“Stunned by the response to this Tweet. It’s clear that people love this city and its iconic landmarks and will work to preserve them. The sheer number of replies and the resources and skills wielded by the respondents tells me this is do-able. Of course, we now have to make it happen,” Mahindra Tweeted.

Welcoming ideas from people, he said he would like to keep the initiative transparent and participative.

“Let’s use Twitter as the Townhall where ideas can be contributed and progress shared. A special handle will be created for this. Requesting my colleague Jay Shah, head, cultural outreach at the Mahindra Group along with his colleague to be the initial secretariat for this project.

“They will draw up a sequence of actions to be taken towards the goal of creating a social enterprise and bid for the facility,” Mahindra said.

Yesterday, Mahindra, had Tweeted, “if the ED is going to eventually auction the Rhythm House, how about a bunch of us in Mumbai collectively acquiring it restoring it and turning it into a performance venue for rising musicians and a hangout for music lovers.”

Soon personalities like noted chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Congress’ former member of Parliament Milind Deora and noted singer-composer-lyricist Vishal Dadlani, among others tweeted back in support.