Mahavitaran to disconnect power supply of defaulters

Mumbai : Sitting on massive arrears of around Rs 39,000 crore in electricity bills from its consumers, state distribution utility Mahavitaran has decided to disconnect power supply to defaulters across the state.

“The financial situation of Mahavitaran has become very serious as there are about Rs 39,000 crore arrears of electricity bills from 1.41 crore consumers across categories as of January.

“This may have a huge impact on the operations and maintenance which is very essential for

the routine consumer service as well as the power purchase,” the utility said.

Amongst this, the 57.56 lakh domestic consumers owe Rs 1,500 crore in arrears, while 5.73 lakh consumers from commercial category owe Rs 478 crore in arrears.