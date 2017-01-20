Mafatlal Industries Limited launches its latest collection of Garments

Mumbai: Mafatlal Industries Limited (MIL), the flagship company of the Arvind Mafatlal Group has launched its latest collection of fabrics for school & corporate uniforms and garments for the year 2017. It also included entire range of shirting, suiting as well as readymade which caters to the requirements of schools, corporates, hospitals, airlines, retail chains etc.

These products were displayed during the exhibition-cum-dealer booking conferences recently held at Idar, Surat, Bhuj, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum and Trichur.

The company also participated in Solapur’s 1st Uniform &Garment Manufacturers Fair 2017 held during 5th to 7th January 2017 at Solapur, as Sole sponsor of the show. MIL is the first textile company to offer such a range of readymade uniforms and has distinction of being the undisputed market leader in the school & corporate uniform segment. MIL is working with Solapur Readymade Kapad Utpadak Sangh to establish a good garment park in Solapur.

M.B. Raghunath, President (Marketing & Sales) stated that the market size of uniform sector in India is to the tune of Rs. 18,000 Crore out of which Rs, 1,000 Crore belongs to the organized sector and Rs. 17,000 Crore to un-organized sector, mainly where local retailers and organizations arrange stitching of uniforms from local tailors.