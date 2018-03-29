Made provisions for pisciculture loans, says IDBI

Mumbai : IDBI Bank on Wednesday said that it fully provided for the fraudulent pisciculture loans given during 2009-13 and, therefore, the fraud will have no effect on the profitability of the bank, the lender said.

“The bank continues to pursue all legal action to recover the dues from these borrowers,” it said. The Rs 772 crore fraud pertaining to pisciculture loans, involved some companies and the bank’s staff at five branches in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, wherein some industrialists purportedly took loans by acting as aggregators and by providing fake documents.

Two IDBI Bank officials, General Manager Battu Rama Rao and Chief General Manager R. Damodaran, were found to have lapsed in their duty while processing and disbursing these loans. While Rao was dismissed, Damodaran had retired by 2013, when the fraud was detected. The bank said it had then filed five separate complaints for each branch with Central Bureau of Investigation, of which CBI recently registered two cases, for cheating the bank of Rs 227 crore.