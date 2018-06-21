LTFH opens its 1,000th meeting centre in Kolkata

Mumbai : Non-banking financial services company, L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) has opened its 1,000th meeting centre in Kolkata, West Bengal, for its micro loans business. LTFH is opening these meeting centres through its subsidiary L&T Finance (LTF).

LTF has opened 14 new meeting centres in West Bengal in the last two months, taking the number to 126 in the state. Furthermore, the company has launched an app which will enable the company to provide instant loan sanctioning. Sunil Prabhune, Chief Executive – Rural Finance and Chief Human Resources Officer said, “The opening of the 1000th meeting centre represents a significant milestone for us. In line with our strategy of reaching out to hitherto unbanked customers, we are continuously increasing our footprint in new geographies.”

LTF has meeting centres across 14 states.