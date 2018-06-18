L&T delivers 40th interceptor boat to Coast Guard

Chennai: Engineering major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has delivered the 40th interceptor boat to the Indian Coast Guard, which was commissioned here recently.

The ship, which is the 40th in the series of 54 interceptor boats built by Larsen and Tourbo, was formally commissioned by Coast Guard Region, Commander (East), Rajan Bargotra at a function recently, a company statement said.

The ship would be utilised to strengthen the coastal security, augment patrolling to prevent infiltration, smuggling and illegal fishing. The 39th interceptor boat developed by L&T was commissioned early this month in Mumbai.

In 2017-18, the company delivered 11 vessels ahead of the schedule.

In April, the company delivered an in-house designed and built offshore patrol vessel, first of the series of seven vessels commissioned as ICGS Vikram during DefExpo 2018 held near Chennai.