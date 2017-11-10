L&T construction arm bags orders worth Rs 4,023 crore

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 4,023 crore across business segments. “The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 4,023 crore,” the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing. L&T said its heavy civil infrastructure business has bagged orders worth Rs 1,906 crore in the domestic market, while its building and factories business received an order worth Rs 830 crore.

L&T’s water and effluent treatment business and power transmission and distribution business has bagged orders worth Rs 788 crore and Rs 342 crore respectively. Smart world communication business of L&T has won an order worth Rs 157 crore. Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,239.85 apiece, up 1.91 per cent from the previous close on BSE.