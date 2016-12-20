LPG subsidy: I-T to share data of taxpayers who earn over `10L

New Delhi: The Income Tax department will soon begin sharing with the Petroleum and Oil Min details of all “individual” taxpayers whose annual income exceeds Rs 10 lakh, in an attempt to check pilferage of subsidy on cooking gas by the higher income groups.

The tax dept, apart from sharing the names of such people, will also share personal details of a taxpayer like his or her PAN, date of birth, gender, all available addresses in the I-T database, email id and the residential phone and mobile numbers of such taxpayers. The I-T dept and will soon sign a MoU with the Ministry in order to confidentially and safely begin this transfer of personal data.

The move has been approved by the policy-making body of the department, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in the backdrop of govt’s decision which had said that tax

payers with annual income of more than Rs 10 lakh will not getsubsidised cooking gas (LPG).