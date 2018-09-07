Limit for filing cases in DRT doubled

Mumbai : The government on Thursday doubled the pecuniary limit to Rs 20 lakh for filing loan recovery application in the Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRT) by banks and financial institutions. The move is aimed at helping reduce pendency of cases in DRTs. There are 39 DRTs in the country.

As a result, any bank or financial institution or a consortium of banks or financial institutions cannot approach DRTs if the amount due is less than Rs 20 lakh. As per RBI data on global operations (with provisional data as on March 2018), aggregate amount of Rs 3,98,671 crore was written-off by banks over the last four financial years. Over the same period, their NPAs reduced by Rs 2,57,980 crore due to recoveries. Banks and financial institutions’ recovery of dues takes place on ongoing basis through legal mechanisms, which inter-alia includes Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, Recovery of Debts to Banks and Financial Institution (DRT) Act and Lok Adalats.

Will this support Mudra loan defaulters?

Mumbai : The government’s move is expected to have aimed at helping reduce pendency of cases in DRTs. However, this also means that loans that are turning non-performing under Mudra will not reach DRT. Mudra loans are also adding burden on the already burdened banks. As per the data, Rs 6 lakh crore of Mudra loan is disbursed. A source told the Free Press Journal that MUDRA loans default has started. “Those accounts will be out of the orbits of litigation. They will bring some restructuring or top-up scheme to help them.” The upper limit for Mudra loan is Rs 10 lakh and is given to small entrepreneurs without collaterals. These are mostly first time borrowers. There was a major push given by the government for these loans.