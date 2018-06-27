LIC likely to enter banking space with IDBI stake deal

New Delhi : Insurance behemoth LIC is looking to enter the banking space by acquiring majority stake in IDBI Bank as the deal is expected to provide business synergies despite the lender’s stressed balance sheet, sources said.

As the government makes efforts to revive the fortunes of IDBI Bank, which is saddled with huge amounts of bad loans, LIC becoming a major stakeholder in the lender could be beneficial for both state-owned financial players in the long run, they added. While a final decision is yet to emerge on whether LIC would be snapping up over 50 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, official sources said the preliminary contours of such a plan is being worked out.

A possible scenario would be the insurance major making IDBI Bank as a subsidiary on the line of its housing finance and mutual fund businesses. According to the sources, there would be business synergies in case the LIC-IDBI Bank deal materialises.

DS Kulkarni exposure

IDBI Bank and Vijaya Bank said they have exposures to Pune-based real estate developer D S Kulkarni, which is facing multi-agency probe for illegal fund diversions, but the loans were sanctioned in compliance with the RBI norms. IDBI Bank said it has an exposure of Rs 47.18 crore to D S Kulkarni. The exchange had sought clarifications from the two banks over reports that Economic Offence Wing Financial Audit found five nationalised banks, inclusing IDBI and Vijaya Bank, flouted RBI norms while sanctioning Rs 600 crore loans to D S Kulkarni.