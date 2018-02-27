Liberty makes case before NCLT over Bhushan bid

New Delhi : UK-based Liberty House, which saw its bid for acquiring Bhushan Power and Steel being rejected, said it has made a case before National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday and March 5 has been fixed as the next date of hearing.

“The Tribunal has heard us and heard the RP’s counsel as well as Tata’s counsel who intervened. The Tribunal has deemed it fit that the respondents put their submissions on affidavit explaining conduct of the insolvency process. The parties will now be heard on March 5,” Liberty House said in a statement.

“We are hopeful that our bona fide will stand out,” the statement said.

Liberty House also explained to the NCLT that it wants to do business in India as there is no better time than this, the company’s spokesperson said.

The matter, the spokesperson said, is sub judice and “we have full faith in NCLT”.

The company had earlier said that it was planning to move NCLT this week to direct creditors and resolution professional to consider its offer. Terming itself as a “turnaround specialist”, the company had said that it has more than two dozen turnaround success stories in the last three years and an “impeccable track record”.