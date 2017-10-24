New Delhi : An inter-ministerial panel headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Monday finalised the launch date and quantum of issuance of ‘Bharat 22’ Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). According to sources, Bharat-22 comprises of 22 scrips of Public Sector Units, banks and those entities in which the government holds a minority stake. It is likely to be launched next month after New India Assurance IPO, they said.
Launch of Bharat-22 ETF soon: Finmin
