Launch of Bharat-22 ETF soon: Finmin

— By FPJ Bureau | Oct 24, 2017 12:10 am
 New Delhi : An inter-ministerial panel headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Monday finalised the launch date and quantum of issuance of ‘Bharat 22’ Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). According to sources, Bharat-22 comprises of 22 scrips of Public Sector Units, banks and those entities in which the government holds a minority stake. It is likely to be launched next month after  New India Assurance IPO, they said.

