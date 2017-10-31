Laser Sharp focus plus global delivery; Aujas listed in two gartner market guides

Bangalore: Aujas – a leading Information Risk Management company – has announced its listing as a Representative Vendor in the Market Guides for IAM Professional Services released for North America1 and Europe, Middle East and Africa2 by leading analyst firm Gartner, Inc.

According to Gartner, “security and risk management leaders can use this Market Guide to support the identification and evaluation of these firms.”2 Traditionally, clients have had to make a tough choice between global delivery advantages offered by large outsourcing companies and laser sharp focus and experience of a boutique service provider. Now, Aujas’ hybrid delivery model helps client get the best of both worlds.

Aujas leverages a special hybrid delivery model to offer its services to its global clients. Aujas maintains offices and delivery centers in United States, UAE and India. Aujas delivers professional services to clients using its locally based managing consultants and complements them with engineering capability offered from its global delivery centers, the largest located in Bangalore, India.

Utilizing this hybrid delivery model, Aujas has delivered services to clients across 22 countries. The model has helped clients to benefit from the local presence and experience of senior consultants while utilizing a large talent pool available in the remote centers. Over previous nine years, Aujas has successfully used this model to expedite projects by positively leveraging time zone differences and to lower the total cost of ownership for its global IAM customers.

IAM represents the largest practice for Aujas, offering strategy consulting, system integration and managed services for clients around the world. Its significant presence in India allows Aujas to offer project teams comprising on-shore and offshore talent to clients in North America using a global delivery model.

Speaking on the occasion, Sameer Shelke, COO and CTO of Aujas said – “Organizations executing IAM projects have required services providers who can deliver services across program lifecycle – planning, implementation and sustenance. And they want these services to be available to them where they are but in a cost effective and efficient manner. Aujas’ customers, especially those with multi-location presence have benefited from Aujas’ delivery model in this regard.”

Mohit Vaish of Aujas, VP and Business Head for IAM said – “We believe that most of the service providers profiled by the analysts are either regional boutique companies or large global outsourcing companies. Aujas falls in a unique category that offers the laser sharp focus of a niche provider matched with presence across regions. This translates into global experience, depth of experience and breath of technology coverage for customer at a very compelling TCO.”