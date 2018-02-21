Lack of policy not to hinder auto companies’ EV ride

New Delhi : Automobile majors Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra Electric and Mercedes-Benz have said that the absence of an electric vehicle (EV) policy will not come in the way of their developing the eco-friendly vehicles. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant had said that there was no need for a policy for EVs as an action plan has been prepared and technology should not be trapped by rules and regulations.

“As far as we are concerned, there is no change in our EV programme. We will go ahead with our plans as before,” Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Chairman RC Bhargava said.

He was responding to a query on whether the absence of an EV policy would alter the company’s EV development programme. MSI had announced that it planned to launch an EV in India by 2020.

Mahindra Electric CEO Mahesh Babu said, “Currently, we are not expecting any additional policy push. We would, however, recommend that the current support under FAME and special tax structure for EVs continues for at least the next 2 years.” Existing schemes are being implemented on ground and the resultant increase in EV adoption should start showing in the next 1-2 years, he added.

Mercedes-Benz India chief Roland Folger said, “Merc advocates a technology agnostic approach and we should not foreclose better technological options available, when it comes to define the path for future mobility in India.”