KTM Bajaj drives into Indonesia again, this time pillion-riding KTM

Mumbai: Bajaj Auto that markets and manufactures the premium bike brand KTM, is making a second attempt to enter Indonesia, this time pillion-riding on the number one European bike brand. Bajaj owns 49 per cent stake in the Vienna Stock Exchange-listed KTM since 2013.

“Our team has just returned from Indonesia after successfully launching the KTM bikes there. And the response has positively surprised us. It’s more surprising as our first attempt there with the Pulsar was nothing to write home about. “With the kind of initial response we have received, we are pretty sure that can notch up sales of anything between 5,000 and 10,000 units per annum there,” Bajaj Auto managing director Rajiv Bajaj has said, reports PTI.