New Delhi : Footwear retailer Khadim India expects to raise Rs 543 crore through initial public offer next month, with the company fixing a price band of Rs 745-750 per share.

The IPO will open for subscription from November 2-6, the company said in a statement. Khadim India’s initial public offer (IPO) comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 50 crore besides, an offer for sale of up to 65,74,093 equity shares.