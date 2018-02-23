Key Indian equity indices open on higher note

Mumbai: Key Indian equity indices on Friday opened on a higher note with healthy buying in metals, consumer durables, banking and auto stocks. Around 9.17 a.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose by 36.85 points or 0.35 per cent to trade at 10,419.55 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which traded at 33,832 points, traded at 33,924.59 points — up 105.09 or 0.31 per cent from its previous session’s close. The Sensex has so far touched a high of 33,926.59 points and a low of 33,832 points.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 867 advances and 325 declines. On Thursday, the equity indices closed with marginal losses on the back of volatility infused by futures and options (F&O) expiry along with negative global cues and a weak rupee. The Nifty50 closed lower by 14.75 points or 0.14 per cent at 10,382.70 points, while the Sensex fell by 25.36 points or 0.07 per cent to close at 33,819.50 points.