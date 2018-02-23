Key Indian equity indices open on higher note
Mumbai: Key Indian equity indices on Friday opened on a higher note with healthy buying in metals, consumer durables, banking and auto stocks. Around 9.17 a.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose by 36.85 points or 0.35 per cent to trade at 10,419.55 points.
The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which traded at 33,832 points, traded at 33,924.59 points — up 105.09 or 0.31 per cent from its previous session’s close. The Sensex has so far touched a high of 33,926.59 points and a low of 33,832 points.
The BSE market breadth was bullish with 867 advances and 325 declines. On Thursday, the equity indices closed with marginal losses on the back of volatility infused by futures and options (F&O) expiry along with negative global cues and a weak rupee. The Nifty50 closed lower by 14.75 points or 0.14 per cent at 10,382.70 points, while the Sensex fell by 25.36 points or 0.07 per cent to close at 33,819.50 points.
JUST ARRIVED
- Nirav Modi-Mehul Choksi also looted Rs 5,000 cr of common people, alleges Congress
- Viral video! Jaya Bachchan dance on Bollywood song ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ as if there is no tomorrow
- PNB scam: Geetanjali store workers protest for salary at MIDC Andheri
- Will it be Rajinikanth’s 2.0 vs Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan this Diwali? Read to know more
- Virat Kohli still brand ambassador; have not engaged PwC for audit: PNB
EDITOR’S PICK
The death of J Jayalalithaa encouraged the two matinee idols of Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, to give vent…
It is not for a serving army chief to comment on political matters. Even if he feels strongly about a…
Publicity interest litigants should be heard, too
Three judges of the apex court reportedly questioned Dhanda this week about his temerity to ask attorney general K K…
Social media: Hard nut for Election body
The Election Commission courted avoidable controversy during the Gujarat polls for its failure to implement Model Code of Conduct effectively…
What have we come to? On Tuesday, the Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash filed a complaint with the police that…