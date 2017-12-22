Key equity indices end lower on global cues

D B Realty, Unitech rally up to 20% post the 2G verdict

Mumbai : After trading on a tepid note for the entire day, the key Indian equity indices, on Thursday, closed the rangebound trade session in the red as weak global cues, along with heavy selling in auto stocks kept investors’ sentiments subdued. According to market observers, the sentiment was weak after the release of the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest monetary policy meeting, on late Wednesday, where sharp warnings on inflationary trends were put forth. However, following the day’s 2G case development, telecom stocks like Reliance Communications (up 4.05 per cent) and Idea Cellular (up 3.37 per cent) closed higher, after a Delhi court acquitted all the accused in the alleged multi-thousand crore rupee 2G spectrum scandal. On a closing basis, the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched lower by 3.90 points or 0.04 per cent to 10,440.30 points. The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closed at 33,756.28 points — down 21.10 points or 0.06 per cent — from its previous close. In contrast, the BSE market breadth remained bullish as 1,689 stocks advanced as compared to 1,030 declines. “Markets ended lower on Thursday for the second consecutive session after a range-bound session of trade. Global cues too were subdued,” Deepak Jasani, Head, Retail Research, HDFC Securities, told IANS. “Technically, the Nifty seems to be in consolidation mode after the recent rise. Further, directional cues are likely to emerge on a move beyond the 10,410-10,495 trading range,” Jasani added. In the broader markets, the S&P BSE mid-cap index was up by 0.77 per cent and the small-cap index by 1.11 per cent. On the currency front, the Indian rupee strengthened by 5-6 paise to close at 64.05-06 against the US dollar from its previous close at 64.11.