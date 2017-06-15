Karvy to help vendors get online; eyes Rs 100-cr in two years

Mumbai: Diversified financial services company, Karvy Group which has started an e-commerce enabler business to help small and medium enterprises, is targeting Rs 100 crore business in two years and also plans to hire 200 people by end of 2017.

“We started the e-commerce seller services business four months ago and have about 5,000 sellers listed with us presently across 15 cities,” Managing Director of Karvy Data Management, V Mahesh told PTI.

“We are targeting Rs 100 crore sales in about two years. We are also in the process of hiring 200 people by the end of this year,” he added. Karvy E-commerce Seller Services is a division of Karvy Data Management.

The company has set up an online website, Karvyclick.com, where small vendors can avail of services such as registering on e-commerce platforms, creation of product catalogues and content and launching of products.

Present in 15 cities, the company will look at establishing its services in all the 400 cities in the country where the data management business has a presence, he said.

The large e-commerce companies in the country, namely Flipkart and Amazon have their own seller service programmes.

Karvy hopes to bridge the gap in areas where their services may not be as active. The company charges a commission fee to sellers for various services it offers, Mahesh said.