K-pop is mesmerising Indian youth

Korean culture has slowly and steady trickled into Indian minds. The Korean pop culture has hit the right nerve among Asia, Europe and U.S folks too and now it has finally arrived in India. With an aim to be agents of Korean pop culture, Korean Cultural Centre India is holding 2018 Changwon K-POP World Festival: India powered by Vh1 India, to imprint K-pop into India minds further.

This festival covered song and dance contest which was be held in 10 cities all around India and will end on June 30. The festival aims to select the Indian representatives for the biggest K-pop event in the world, which will have the final stage in Korea, October. Since its launch in 2012, the competition has been rapidly growing, as the presence of Korean pop culture in India getting bigger every year.

This year over 1,200 participants in 532 teams registered their performance videos, in which they sang in perfect Korean language and executed all dance moves that Korean pop stars do. Kim Kum-pyoung, Director of Korean Cultural Centre India, said “It is time to say that K-wave and K-pop finally arrived in India after a long time of insignificant presence. We will witness the strong and enthusiastic fandom of K-pop in India, which will surprise Korean people as well.”