July-Sept GDP data may be revised

New Delhi : The Chief Statistician of India, T.C.A. Anant, on Thursday, said India’s GDP growth rate for the July-September quarter, released earlier in the day, could be revised higher once the statistics office receives clarity on final goods and services tax (GST) collections.

The GDP growth rate of 6.3% for the second-quarter could be an underestimation as the statistics office may have underestimated indirect tax collections based on interim GST collection data. The conservative tax collection numbers may also have resulted in and underestimation of retail trade, which is calculated using sales tax as a proxy. The growth print for the quarter which marked the first sequential increase in six quarters, shows a “significant reversal in trend”, Anant said