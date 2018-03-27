JSW to invest $500 mn in Texas unit

Mumbai : JSW Steel’s subsidiary JSW Steel USA has joined hands with the Texas government in US to expand its operations, and will spend up to $500 million for the project.

JSW USA has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Officer of Governor, Texas USA, to develop the steel industry in Texas. “Access to natural gas at extremely economical prices and the abundant availability of scrap steel in Texas make conditions very conducive for manufacturing through the electric arc furnace route,” said Parth Jindal of the JSW group.