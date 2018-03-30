JSW Steel to buy US firm for $81 mn

New Delhi : Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel on Thursday said it has entered into an agreement to acquire US-based Acero Junction Holdings for $80.85 million.

“JSW Steel has entered into a stock purchase agreement dated March 28, 2018 with JSM International, Acero Junction Holdings and Acero Junction for the acquisition of 100 per cent shares of Acero Junction Holdings, a Delaware Corporation, for a cash consideration of up to $80.85 million,” the firm said. “The acquisition of Acero provides a unique opportunity for the company to establish its presence in Ohio, US and gain deeper access to the Northern American market,” it said.