JSW Steel looks to invest Rs 7,500-cr

Mumbai : JSW Steel on Wednesday announced plans to invest Rs 7,500 crore until March 2020 to increase the production capacity at its Vijayanagar facility in Karnataka to 13 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). The plant, which currently has a 12-mtpa capacity, is the largest single-location steel manufacturing unit in India, the company claimed in a release.

“We plan to expand the steel manufacturing capacity of the Vijayanagar unit in Karnataka to 13 mtpa by FY20,” the release said, adding, the capacity expansion and project upgrades will entail a capital investment of Rs 7,500 crore until March 2020.