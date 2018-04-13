JP Associates deposits Rs 100 cr in homebuyers’ case

New Delhi : Crisis-hit Jaiprakash Associates has deposited Rs 100 crore as per the direction of the Supreme Court in the case related to delays in delivery of flats by its subsidiary, according to sources.

On March 21, the apex court had asked the company to deposit Rs 200 crore in two instalments.

The flagship company of the Jaypee group has now deposited a total of Rs 650 crore in the registry of the Supreme Court.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Deepak Misra had directed the company to deposit Rs 100 crore by April 16 and the rest by May 10.

The Supreme Court had asked it to submit a project-wise chart of home buyers seeking refund so that the amount can be dispersed on pro-rata basis. “At present we are concerned with the refund and will take later the issue raised by home buyers who want delivery of flats,” the top court had said. Jaiprakash Associates had informed that only 8 per cent of 31,000 home buyers have opted for refund and rest want the possession of flats.