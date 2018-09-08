J&J looks to pay damages to patients hit by hip implants

New Delhi : Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said on Friday it is looking to work with the Indian government to provide compensation to patients who suffered on account of hip implants manufactured by its subsidiary DePuy International.

The Union Health Ministry on September 5 had directed J&J to comply with all the recommendations of an expert panel, constituted earlier to probe complaints about “faulty” ASR hip implant devices, saying it is the responsibility of the firm to compensate all the patients.

“We have always been and continue to be fully committed to supporting all ASR patients in India, and the rest of the world,” J&J Medical India spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

That’s why J&J instituted an unprecedented patient reimbursement programme in August 2010, the statement added. “In light of the recent committee report, we are seeking to work with the Indian government to develop an appropriate process for providing further support and compensation for patients in need,” the spokesperson said.

In an order communicated to the biotech giant, the ministry had said the company be made “liable” to pay adequate compensation commensurate with severity of pain, the resultant disability sufferings (both mental and physical) and with the loss of wages of each of the patients who had received articular surface replacement (ASR).

The ministry has also asked J&J to trace the remaining patients who received ASR but have not registered with the helpline, while also directing it to extend the ASR reimbursement program which was being run by the firm till 2025.

The panel, in its report, has said the firm “suppressed” facts on the harm of surgeries which was conducted on patients in India using “faulty” hip replacement systems. It had also suggested that the firm pay compensation of around Rs 20 lakh to the affected patients.