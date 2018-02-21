Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday committed to investing Rs. 10,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh over the next three years.

“Jio has invested Rs. 20,000 crore already in the state, and plans to invest another Rs. 10,000 crore over the next three years. We aim to bring Jio to every village in state by the end of this year,” he said at the Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit here. Furthermore, the top businessman stated that over two crore Jio phones will be sanctioned and one lakh new jobs would be created in Uttar Pradesh, which he said, was India’s “most popular state.”

“If UP gets up and running, nobody can stop India from being a global superpower. It is a key investment area for us, and hence, we would like to support development at every level,” he said. Ambani also extended his commitment to developing the Centre’s Namami Gange project to clean River Ganga.