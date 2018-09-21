Mumbai: Jio, announced a 5 year partnership with Star India to unleash a new era in sports entertainment. Jio and Star will make all televised India-cricket matches available to users of JioTV and Hotstar in India. Reliance Industries Limited signed an agreement in this regard with Star India Pvt Ltd.

Not just this, for the first time ever, cricket production, a streaming platform and a high-speed data network has come together to deliver the best of cricketing content with connectivity to benefit the Indian consumers.

This partnership will cover:

1. T20

2. One Day Internationals (ODI)

3. International Test Cricket

4. Premier Domestic Competitions of the BCCI

Jio and Star have been instrumental in leading many such disruptive initiatives, where it has put

the consumer in the centre of innovation.

“Jio continues to bring the most exclusive content to its users, this time around through the JioTV app. Cricket is not just played, its worshipped in India. Every Indian must have access to the best sporting events as well as quality and affordable bandwidth to consume the content. With this partnership, we intend to address both these objectives of providing the best sporting content with the best digital infrastructure to the Jio users. Jio promises to and will continue to bring a superlative customer experience in the areas of sports, AR, VR, Immersive viewing and more in the coming days,” said Mr. Akash Ambani, Director, Jio.

“Over the last five years, we have re-invented the sports experience in India across screens, both television and digital. Indian cricket under BCCI is one of the most compelling properties in the world and we are excited to apply the same lens of innovation and re-invention to the property that we have applied to other sports in the last few years. And, with a new partner in Reliance Jio, we will have even more opportunities to raise the bar for cricket fans,” said Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director, Star India.

About Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited:

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (“Jio”), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (“RIL”), has built a world-class all-IP data strong future proof network with latest 4G LTE technology. It is the only network conceived and born as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up and supporting Voice over LTE technology. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 5G, 6G and beyond.

Jio will bring transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.2 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising network, devices, applications and content, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life. As part of its customer offers, Jio has revolutionised the Indian telecom landscape by making voice calls for Jio customers absolutely free, across India, to any network, and always. Jio makes India the highest quality, most affordable data market in the world so that every Indian can do Datagiri.