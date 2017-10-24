‘Jio rate hike positive for telecom sector’

New Delhi : The recent increase in Reliance Jio tariffs will increase its average revenue per user by up to 20 per cent and is a positive for the telecom sector which is seeing rapid consolidation, says a Philip Capital report. However, a Credit Suisse report has said that the new tariffs of Jio are still 65 per cent lower than an average smartphone customer was paying before its launch which would continue to put pressure on average revenue per user (ARPU) of incumbents.

“The company by reducing validity on the most popular Rs 399 plan to 70 days from 84 days will result in effective ARPU increase by 20 per cent. The earlier Rs 399 plan with 84 days validity is now available for Rs 459 entailing a 15 per cent ARPU increase. Thus, effective ARPU will rise by 15-20 per cent for Jio subscribers on the most popular plans,” the Philip Capital report said.

Jio should be able to maintain the revenue traction in the forthcoming quarters and reduction in interconnection usage charges will also help the company in keeping costs under control, it said.