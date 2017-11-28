Jio Phone Booking begins! Here’s all you need to know about the process

Booking for new Jio phone has started. Reliance Retail has begun to accept applications for the booking of the Jio Phone. The phone is aimed at a large population of India which still cannot afford a smartphone. However, there is a catch.

Though the process of booking has started, it seems to appear to be open for only those who have earlier expressed their interest in buying the phone. The company has started sending out messages to potential buyers who had shown interest in buying the phone in July-August. Interested buyers can click on the link or make call to the number displayed in the message. If they respond to the message, the company ask them to make an initial payment of Rs 500 to confirm their booking. After the confirmation and the payment, the phone will be delivered to the customer within a week or 10 days. Around 10 million people had shown interest in Jio Phone in July and the message is being sent to all of them. Meanwhile, no comments were received from Jio and Reliance Retail on the development.

The Jio mobile is a 4G VoLTE enabled feature phone which gives users access to the internet at a much cheaper rate. The phone earlier went for pre-booking and then sale for buyers in India. However, after receiving a huge number of orders, the company had temporarily closed the sale. But now, the Jio Phone is available yet again and users will be able to buy the device. Earlier, the 4G feature phone was available for beta testing from August 15 to August 23 and opened for pre-booking from August 24.

The first batch of Jio mobiles got buyers owing to the huge hype. The biggest challenge for Jio will be to convert the 10 million EoIs to materialise into sales and that too in rural areas. To everyone’s knowledge, the initial response for Jio Phone has been largely positive. Over 6 million handsets were booked across India and the company received EoIs for another 10 million.