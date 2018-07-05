Jio Monsoon Hungama offer: Exchange your old phone, get new JioPhone 2 for just Rs 500

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, at the company’s 41st annual general meeting, announced the launch of new JioPhone 2. The sale of JioPhone 2 will start from August 15 at the starting price of Rs 2,999. The JioPhone 2 is the new and advanced version of already available Jio Phone. During the AGM, Ambani said, “We are launching a brand Jio new scheme, JioPhone “Monsoon Hungama”. Under this offer, by exchanging your old feature phone, you can get a brand new JioPhone for an effective entry price of just Rs 501.” The offer is valid till July 21.

In terms of features, the new JioPhone 2 will have 512MB of RAM and 4GBof ROM. The smartphone will support SD card with expandable memory upto 128GB. JioPhone 2 has comes with 2-megapixel rear camera and VGA front-facing camera. It also supports dual-SIM, LTE, and VoLTE, VoWi-Fi. In terms of connectivity, the phone supports FM, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and NFC. The smart feature phone also supports Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp applications.

Ambani said, the Jio phone will provide WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube commercially from August 15 this year.

Jio started its commercial operations from July 1, 2017. Since then, the company has disrupted the market with its free offers and cheap data packs. And due to tough competitions from Jio, the profit margins of its competitors/rivals such as Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular have fallen substantially.