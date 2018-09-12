Jio celebrates 2nd anniversary, offers new packs at Rs 100 per month; here are the details

On the occasion of completing two years, Jio is offering new packs for its users. Jio has planned new offers and surprises during the entire month of September for its customers on the occasion of 2nd anniversary. After offering 16 GB of complimentary data to its entire base, Jio is offering its highest selling plan at Rs 100 per month.

Jio has partnered with Phone Pe to make this offer available through MyJio App. This offer provides free voice and unlimited data (42 GB) per month for 3 months at only Rs. 100 per month.

Here are the details of the offer.