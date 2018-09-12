Jio celebrates 2nd anniversary, offers new packs at Rs 100 per month; here are the details
On the occasion of completing two years, Jio is offering new packs for its users. Jio has planned new offers and surprises during the entire month of September for its customers on the occasion of 2nd anniversary. After offering 16 GB of complimentary data to its entire base, Jio is offering its highest selling plan at Rs 100 per month.
Jio has partnered with Phone Pe to make this offer available through MyJio App. This offer provides free voice and unlimited data (42 GB) per month for 3 months at only Rs. 100 per month.
Here are the details of the offer.
- The highest selling plan 399 will be available at effectively Rs. 299, with a Rs 100 instant discount.
- This Rs 100 instant discount comprises 2 components: Rs 50 instant discount for Jio Prepaid users who have Rs 50 cashback vouchers from Jio on recharging via MyJio App, and Rs 50 instant cashback when payment is done via PhonePe, inside MyJio App.
- This is a limited period offer and will run during September 12 to 21, 2018.