Jharkhand working for development of tribal communities

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, on Thursday, said his government is making a time-bound and planned effort for the development of all tribal communities of the eastern state. He appealed that primitive tribal communities must pay special attention to their education and prioritize it. All problems can be overcome by education. Furthermore, while departing from Dumka airport, to Dhanbad, a trainee pilot named Johnny Frank Paharia met with Chief Minister Das. The CM said that by becoming a pilot, Paharia is now a role model for the society. Johnny, who is under training in Dumka, thanked the CM. Expressing his gratitude, the pilot said that a new consciousness has been communicated for development in the Paharias community. The community is eager to move forward, with the government and the administration. Minister of Social Welfare Dr. Louis Marandi, and the Deputy Commissioner of Dumka Mukesh Kumar, were also present at the airport.