Jharkhand will provide employment to 1 lakh youths, says Raghubar Das

Mumbai/Kolkata : Jharkhand state government is looking at providing employment to one lakh youth through skill development this year. This was ensured by the Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who added that here will be special focus on the six districts of the state.

Das has called for establishment of skill development center in these backward districts and start the course. He wants ITI, Polytechnic and Engineering colleges to ensure that there is guaranteed placement, so that there is increased interest among the students to take up such courses. He added that the government subsidy will also be given to students doing courses in private ITI, Polytechnic and Engineering colleges. The said directive was given by the Chief Minister in the third meeting of Jharkhand Skill Development Mission Society in project building.

He said that human resource is the most important and that the government is investing in these. By training them and giving employment to them, there will be qualitative changes in their lifestyle. This will bring prosperity to Jharkhand of tomorrow.

The Chief Minister said that skill development centers in the backward districts of the state will be opened in tribal dominated areas. There will also be residential facility. A batch will be of 100 boys and 100 girls. In a year 1,000 students will be given training and employment. Skill development centers will be opened in such government buildings that are not in use.

Giving employment will start from July 15 this year on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day. By the end of the year, one lakh people will be given employment. In the meeting,

the Secretary of the Department Ajay Kumar Singh said that the Bill for the Skill University will be brought in the monsoon session.