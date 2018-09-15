Jharkhand News : Jharkhand to have language academy within a month

Jharkhand, Chief Minister, Raghubar Das said that the state will be introducing language academy within a month. The state government is committed to spread the Hindi language.

The Government is trying to maximise the use of Hindi in schools, colleges, universities and government offices. Rajbhasha Aayog should make a policy for making Hindi mandatory in government offices. With the aim of promoting Hindi in the state, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Prize Scheme has been started in honour of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Under this scheme, people from the field of literature, journalist and excellent performing officer will be rewarded. The 21st century will be established as Hindi-speaking Century. In order to develop the Hindi language in the whole world, all the writers, poets and journalists should do brainstorming for its promotion on language, knowledge and technical aspects. The Chief Minister was addressing to the Hindi Diwas function organised in Project Building. Chief Minister said that there is a need to do research on how to use Hindi in social media such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Whatsapp, etc. Writers and poets should read, work in other language and convert the knowledge in Hindi. There is a need to work in the direction to make Hindi a modern science. Chief Minister said that India is a very big market in the world. Different countries of the world want to do business in the Indian market and for that they are insisting on learning Hindi. Ranvijay Sinha from Bodhgaya, is a Hindi lecturer in Yuan University of China, Kunmin. He also said that Hindi Diwas is being celebrated not only in India but also at global level today.