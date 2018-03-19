Jharkhand looks to fight malnutrition: Raghubar Das

Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das said that malnutrition in Jharkhand is a major problem and getting rid of this is the only goal of the government. For this, the government is not worried about the treasure.

He added that if only the next generation will be healthy then can the state become prosperous. He said that to the officers of the Defence Food Research Lab (DFRL) of DRDO and CRFRDO. They were discussing the ready-to-eat plan. He said that the DFRL should give machines, training etc. to Sakhi Mandal.

Through the Sakhi Mandal, the government will provide nutritious food to the poor women and children at Anganwadi. There should be no compromise with quality which will be monitored by the Chief Minister’s Entrepreneur Board.

There will be a machine in every two districts where the diet will be ready. Women group will transport it to Anganwadi. For them loan facility will be provided through Mudra loan or standup India. A large number of women will also get jobs.

The state will also solve the problem of malnutrition and employment. Malnutrition is mainly due to lack of iron, protein and fat in the state. Keep in mind the amount of food that will be prepared have their quantity in them. Have a different diet for seven days a week, so that children’s interest remains intact.