Jet to buy 75 more Boeing 737 MAX planes

New Delhi : Jet Airways on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with Boeing to purchase 75 more 737 MAX aircraft.

With the latest move, the full service carrier could buy up to 225 Boeing 737 MAX planes as it eyes expansion in the fast growing Indian aviation market.

These single-aisle fuel efficient aeroplanes will be a critical element for the future growth strategy of the airline.

“… the company has entered into another agreement with the Boeing Company for purchase of an additional 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft,” the airline said in a regulatory filing.

The announcement comes less than a week after Jet Airways took the delivery of its maiden 737 Max aircraft.

In 2015, the airline had ordered 75 such planes. Earlier this year, it decided to buy 75 more aircraft of the same model.

“The new 737 MAX is a critical element to our future growth strategy and we are proud to become the first domestic airline to induct this brand new airplane,” Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal had said in a statement last week after taking delivery of the first such plane.

The airline has a fleet of 119 aircraft and flies to more than 65 destinations across 15 countries.