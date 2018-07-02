Jet fuel price cut by 2.7% amid falling global rates

New Delhi : Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was on Sunday cut by 2.7 per cent as falling international rates brought down rates from a four-year high.

ATF or jet fuel was cut by Rs 1,942 per kilolitre, or 2.7 per cent, to Rs 68,086 per kl in Delhi, according to oil firms.

The reduction comes on back of two successive monthly hikes, the last being a steep 7 per cent on June 1 that took rates to four-year high of Rs 70,028 per kl in Delhi. ATF price was on May 1 was raised by Rs 3,890 per kl (6.3 per cent) to Rs 61,450 per kl.

Simultaneously, oil firms raised the price of subsidised LPG by Rs 2.71 per cylinder to Rs 496.26. The hike on back of a Rs 2.34 per cylinder increase on June 1.

A household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates in a year.