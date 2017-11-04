Jerome Powell to be next US Fed chief

Washington : Donald Trump has tapped Jerome Powell to lead the US central bank, denying Janet Yellen a second term, as the president voiced confidence that he would be able to guide the world’s largest economy through “any challenges” with his wisdom and leadership.

If confirmed, 64-year-old Powell will succeed Yellen, the first woman to oversee monetary policy, in February, when her four-year term as Federal Reserve chief expires. “He’s strong, he’s committed, he’s smart,” Trump said making the announcement about Powell’s nomination at the White House.

In replacing Yellen, Trump is breaking with precedent. The previous three Fed chairs were reappointed.