Jayem Automotives to develop electric drive systems
Coimbatore : Jayem Automotives Pvt. Ltd has formed a new technology company to develop electric drive systems for the industry. The new company, with expertise in design and development, will create power trains, battery packs and associated solutions in passenger and commercial vehicle space, Jayem Automotives Managing Director J Anand said in a statement on Friday. Ratan Tata had given Jayem Automotives Rs 10 crore in February last year to initiate early development of electric cars, which was held as preference shares by Jayem, he said. As business grew it was considered worthwhile to form a separate technology company along with Jayem Automotives to develop electric drive systems for the industry and Tata’s monetary contribution was transferred to that as yet unnamed company.